NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 19 – Former Chief Justice David Maraga has led opposition leaders in proposing sweeping amendments to the Elections Act ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Maraga, who convened the People’s Coalition on Election Reforms in Nairobi alongside Democratic Party leader JB Muturi and Linda Mwananchi Movement’s Caroli Omondi, said the proposals seek to strengthen the integrity and transparency of the electoral process.

Among the proposed changes is a comprehensive clean-up of the voters’ register to eliminate duplicate, deceased and ineligible voters while ensuring all qualified Kenyans are registered.

The coalition is also seeking the abolition of the national presidential tallying centre at Bomas of Kenya, proposing that results declared at constituency level be considered final.

“Under the proposal, the national tallying centre would only receive, aggregate and announce results already declared by constituency returning officers,” the opposition leaders said in a statement.

The opposition leaders are further proposing electronic voting for Kenyans living abroad, arguing that the estimated 1.4 million citizens in the diaspora should be able to participate without travelling to Kenyan embassies.

They also want voting, counting and declaration of results at polling stations and tallying centres livestreamed to enhance transparency and public accountability.

Maraga said the coalition would submit its irreducible minimum demands to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

“We will not rest until the Commission is freed from state capture and Kenyans have a free, fair and credible election,” he said.