CINCINNATI, United States, November 18, 2026 – Mauricio Pochettino has said he will restore Manchester United to being the most successful footballing side in the city.

The Argentine is scheduled to begin his new role as United manager on Wednesday after agreeing a two-and-a-half-year contract.

The United States beat Haiti 2-0 in Cincinnati in his final game in charge on Tuesday, after which he spoke to TNT Sports., external

Analyst DaMarcus Beasley, who spent the 2006-07 season on loan with Manchester City, joked that “Manchester is blue, it will always be blue”.

Pochettino replied: “No way, you will see. Give me time and that is going to change.”

The former Chelsea, Tottenham and Southampton boss is believed to have flown directly to Manchester on a private jet after the game.

“We’re excited because the new challenge is big, but it’s the adrenaline that you want to feel,” he said.

“We are going to have a different job but we have the experience to deal with that. We need to add our common sense in the way that we are going to approach all the things.

“We know that it is not a situation that deserves to be at a club like Manchester United and for the fanbase.”

Tuesday’s win ensured the US advanced to the Concacaf Nations League semi-finals and that Pochettino finished with a 62.16% win ratio from 37 games in charge.

The 54-year-old led the team to the 2025 Gold Cup final and the last 16 of the 2026 World Cup, when the US were co-hosts.

“I am proud of what we achieved,” he said in a statement on Instagram., external

“When we arrived, I wanted us to believe that we could compete with anyone. I hope today that belief is stronger, not only with the players but with everyone who supports this team.

“This experience has re-energised me and given me so much, both in football and personally.

“Leaving is tough at this moment, but sometimes in football an opportunity comes that is impossible to say no to. I have always believed in following my heart, even when it means leaving a place where I have been very happy.

“I hope this team continues to grow and achieves all the success it deserves.”