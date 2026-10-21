Man in Court Over Alleged ISIS Membership, Terror-Related Files on Phone

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 21 – A 26-year-old man has appeared before a Mombasa court facing three terrorism-related charges, including alleged membership in the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group.

Bakari Kingi appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate Gladys Olimo to answer charges under the Prevention of Terrorism Act, 2012.

According to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), Kingi faces a charge of being a member of a terrorist group, contrary to Section 24 of the Act.

The prosecution alleges that on or before September 30, 2026, at Mtito Andei Jamia Mosque and Islamic Centre in Makueni County, Kingi was found to be a member of ISIS, jointly with other individuals who have not been brought before the court.

He is also charged with being in possession of articles connected with the commission of a terrorist act, contrary to Section 30 of the Act.

The charge sheet states that Kingi allegedly possessed an Itel A60S mobile phone fitted with two Safaricom SIM cards. The phone reportedly contained audio recordings, images and videos allegedly linked to extremist groups, including Al-Shabaab and Al-Qaeda.

Some of the audio files listed in the charge sheet were titled Kimya Kimya, Cheche za Moto, Al Qaeda Masimba, Ndugu Kufuzu ni kwa Jihad and Nairobi Tutafika.

The prosecution alleges that the materials were intended for use in instigating the commission of a terrorist act.

Kingi faces a third charge of collecting information contrary to Section 29 of the Prevention of Terrorism Act. The particulars of the charge also refer to the mobile phone and its alleged contents.

Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Brenda Ogada opposed the accused’s release on bond and asked the court to order a pre-bail report to guide its determination.

The court directed the Probation and Aftercare Service to prepare the report within 30 days.

The matter was scheduled for pre-trial on November 10, 2026.

Kingi’s appearance in court follows the filing of the charges, and the allegations remain subject to determination through the judicial process.