Malalah to Meet Kalonzo to Rally Support for Sifuna’s 2027 Presidential Bid

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 25 – Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malalah says he will meet Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka on Monday to persuade him to support Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna’s presidential bid ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Malalah said the meeting is part of ongoing efforts to build a broader opposition alliance behind Sifuna as political leaders intensify consultations on a common candidate to challenge President William Ruto.

The planned engagement seeks to bring Kalonzo into the discussions around Sifuna’s candidature and strengthen cooperation among opposition leaders ahead of the August 10, 2027, polls.

Malalah has publicly declared his support for Sifuna’s presidential ambitions, arguing that the Nairobi senator will need backing from leaders and communities across the country to mount a competitive campaign.

The former Kakamega Senator has previously called on DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua to support Sifuna, saying the Luhya community alone cannot deliver the presidency without building alliances with other regions.

The planned meeting with Kalonzo follows renewed consultations between leaders allied to Gachagua and Sifuna’s Linda Mwananchi faction.

On October 20, representatives from the two camps met at Gachagua’s Wamunyoro residence in Nyeri County, where they agreed to work towards a united opposition presidential ticket.

Malalah said the groups had committed to supporting whoever emerges as the preferred candidate, with discussions on the selection process expected to follow further consultations.

The talks are intended to reduce divisions within the opposition and establish a common strategy ahead of the next General Election.

Gachagua has also indicated that he could consider deputising Sifuna if the senator emerges as the opposition’s preferred presidential candidate, although the final arrangement remains subject to negotiations.

Kalonzo’s position will be significant to the ongoing consultations as opposition leaders seek to establish how their respective political parties and support bases could work together.

Malalah has repeatedly expressed confidence in Sifuna’s prospects, urging him to build partnerships beyond Western Kenya.

In August, the DCP deputy leader publicly pledged to support Sifuna’s presidential ambitions and said he was engaging Gachagua in efforts to broaden the senator’s political backing.

The push comes as Sifuna and his allies seek to consolidate support through the Linda Mwananchi movement, which has been campaigning against the Ruto administration.

The opposition has yet to settle on a joint presidential candidate, with discussions expected to address the selection process, possible running-mate arrangements and the structure of a broader political alliance.

Malalah’s planned meeting with Kalonzo is expected to form part of these efforts, although it remains unclear whether the Wiper leader will endorse Sifuna’s bid.

The 2027 presidential contest is shaping up around efforts by opposition leaders to unite behind a single candidate, while individual political figures continue to weigh their own ambitions and coalition options.