Loaded homemade gun recovered after Nairobi robbery suspect’s arrest

By: CORRESPONDENT 1 min read
Loaded homemade gun recovered after Nairobi robbery suspect’s arrest

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 13 – Police have recovered a loaded homemade firearm following the arrest of a robbery suspect in Fuata Nyayo, Nairobi.

The suspect was arrested by officers from South B Police Station following reports of a robbery in which residents were attacked by armed individuals who escaped with household belongings.

According to the National Police Service, officers acted on intelligence received about the incident before apprehending one suspect.

A search conducted after the arrest resulted in the recovery of a homemade pistol and ammunition.

The suspect remains in police custody as officers prepare to arraign him in court.

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