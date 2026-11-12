‘Liverpool denied clear penalty against Arsenal,’ panel rules

LONDON, England, November 12, 2026 – Liverpool should have been awarded a penalty against Arsenal after Alexander Isak was pulled back by Jurrien Timber, the Premier League’s Key Match Incidents Panel has ruled.

Isak just failed to get his head on the end of a cross by Bradley Barcola in the 21st minute of the game at Anfield on 1 November.

Referee Andy Madley did not award a penalty and it was checked and cleared by video assistant referee (VAR) Stuart Attwell, but replays showed Timber grabbed Isak’s shirt.

The KMI Panel voted 4:1 that the penalty should have been awarded on the field, with a 3:2 vote that the VAR should have intervened and sent the referee to the pitchside monitor.

Arsenal led 1-0 at the time through Kai Havertz, which proved to be the only goal of the game.

Two panellists highlighted the “subjectivity in assessing impact” as a reason not to intervene, but the majority view was that it was a “clear and obvious error” by the VAR.

The KMI Panel unanimously voted that Timber’s challenge did not warrant a red card for denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity.

Isak stayed on his feet during the incident.

After the match, Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola told BBC Match of the Day: “There is a clear grab of the shirt.

“Alex was just in front of him. He was going to head in front of the goal, but couldn’t because he grabbed the shirt.

“If he goes to the floor, they call the penalty, 100%. It should be like this, but it is what it is.

“Next time, the managers should tell Alex to go to the floor, otherwise they won’t call it.

“The answer is you have to dive. If you don’t dive they won’t call it.”

The KMI Panel ruled that there was a second VAR error on 31 October.

It said Ipswich should have been awarded a penalty against Hull City when Nobel Mendy held back Dara O’Shea at a corner.

Referee Peter Bankes did not spot the offence and VAR Neil Davies took no action.

The game was 0-0 at the time. Ipswich took the lead shortly afterwards and it finished 2-2.