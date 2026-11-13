Linda Mwananchi rebrands, opens door to grand opposition coalition

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 13 – The Equitable Party has officially changed its name to the Linda Mwananchi Movement (LMM), with delegates approving coalition-building talks with like-minded political parties as opposition leaders intensify efforts to forge a united front against President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

The resolutions were adopted during the party’s National Delegates Conference (NDC) held in Nairobi on Friday, November 13, 2026, formalising its transition to the new political outfit.

The delegates approved the change of name alongside proposed alterations to the party’s colours, symbol and headquarters, marking a significant rebranding as political formations begin positioning themselves for the next electoral contest.

The NDC also approved amendments to the party’s constitution, nomination and election rules, providing a new framework for its internal operations and candidate selection processes.

The approval of coalition talks gives the newly rebranded movement the mandate to formally engage other opposition parties in negotiations aimed at building a broader political alliance ahead of the August 2027 polls.

The development comes amid growing efforts by opposition leaders to agree on a common political platform and presidential candidate capable of challenging President Ruto.

One of the significant engagements in the coalition-building efforts was a meeting between Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna’s Linda Mwananchi faction and Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua at his Wamunyoro residence in Nyeri County on October 20.

The meeting brought together representatives of the two political camps, who agreed to work towards a united presidential ticket and support whoever emerges as the opposition’s flagbearer.

The emerging alliance-building efforts also involve Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Jubilee’s Fred Matiang’i, People’s Liberation Party leader Martha Karua, Democratic Party leader Justin Muturi and Democratic Action Party-Kenya leader Eugene Wamalwa.

However, the question of who will carry the opposition’s presidential ticket remains a major point of negotiation, with several leaders believed to harbour presidential ambitions.

The coalition negotiations have, however, faced challenges, including disagreements over leadership, regional interests and how the various political formations will share influence within a possible pre-election arrangement.

Recent meetings involving Gachagua, Kalonzo and Matiang’i have sought to ease tensions within the opposition, with the leaders pushing to maintain unity despite competing political interests.

In a statement after Friday’s conference, LMM Head of Communications Pauline Njoroge said the resolutions marked an important step in formalising the party’s transition and strengthening its organisational structure.

“We take this opportunity to thank the NDC for taking this key step in formalising the party’s transition to Linda Mwananchi Movement and strengthening its organisational structure,” she said.

The rebranding now places the movement in a new phase of political organisation as opposition parties navigate negotiations over a possible joint candidature and strategy to challenge the Kenya Kwanza administration in 2027.