Linah Jebii Kilimo dismisses claims she remains in Azimio, reaffirms UDA allegiance

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 9-Former Cabinet Minister Linah Jebii Kilimo has dismissed claims that she remains affiliated with the Azimio coalition, insisting that she is now a member of the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) as she prepares to contest the Marakwet East parliamentary seat in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking at Kapyego Grounds in Elgeyo Marakwet County, Kilimo said some individuals were misleading voters about her political allegiance, arguing that the claims were driven by concerns over her political comeback.

“I want to make it clear today that I ditched Azimio coalition and I am now a member of UDA. Those misleading voters are scared of me because they know what I did for the people of Marakwet East when I served as their MP between 2003-2012,” she said.

Kilimo also defended her record during her tenure as Marakwet East MP between 2003 and 2012, citing her efforts to promote peaceful coexistence among communities living along the Kerio Valley.

She linked improved security in the region to progress in education, arguing that stability had created an environment in which communities could pursue development.

The former legislator further claimed that several people, including current Marakwet East MP Kangogo Bowen, had benefited from employment opportunities she secured during her time in leadership.

She said she had employed Bowen after he completed his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations.

Kilimo urged residents to assess political leaders based on their development records and ability to deliver, rather than being swayed by handouts during election campaigns.

She cautioned voters against electing leaders she described as incompetent, saying the constituency needed leadership focused on tangible development.