Liftoff for KPA at Basketball League Africa after hard fought win over Burundian opponents

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 19, 2026 – Alima Doumbia starred as Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) beat Burundi’s Dynamo Basketball 75-68 in their second match of the Women’s Basketball League Africa (WBLA) qualifiers in Kibaha, Tanzania on Monday afternoon.

The Kenyan champions came into the tie off the back of a 79-95 loss to Rwanda Energy Group (REG) in their opening Pool A tie on Saturday.

Doumbia topped the scoreboard with 20 points, in addition to three rebounds and two assists as Samuel Ochola’s charges snuffed out the stubborn ‘dynamos’ who threatened to explode into life at intermittent stages of the game.

Whereas the Ivorian led the way in the scoring charts, veteran Victoria Reynolds exhibited exceptional rim protection courtesy of 11 rebounds — to add to her 13 points and three assists.

Also recording double digits for the dockers on the scoreboard were Christine Akinyi (13) and Yvonne Atieno (11).

For the losers, Nandy Linda Uwitonze and Nelly Sandra Nsanzabaganwa stood out with 13 points and 19 points respectively.

Uwitonze added a further nine rebounds and five assists, which were insufficient to secure victory on the afternoon.

Victory secured, the dockers turn their focus to Tanzania’s Fox Divas, who they face on Tuesday afternoon at the same venue.