Leopards devour Mombasa United to compound newbies’ relegation woes

By: Omondi Onyatta 1 min read
Leopards devour Mombasa United to compound newbies’ relegation woes
AFC Leopards' Samuel Semo (right) battles for the ball with Mombasa United's Rodgers Oporia during the FKF Premier League tie at Wang'uru Stadium in Kirinyaga. PHOTO/AFC LEOPARDS SC

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 15, 2026 – Musa Ceesay scored his first goal in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League as AFC Leopards beat Mombasa United 1-0 at the Wang’uru Stadium in Kirinyaga on Sunday evening.

The Gambian import tapped in the opener at the cusp of halftime, after impressive donkey work by Samuel Semo on the left wing before laying on the assist.

The win takes Ingwe to third place on the log with 13 points, same as second-placed Gor Mahia who were not in action over the weekend.

On the other hand, the result piles pressure on Mombasa head coach Abdulhamid Moalin whose side are yet to win a game in the top flight.

More to follow…

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  3. AFC Leopards issue refunds to ticket holders after aborted start to FKF Premier League
  4. Light at end of tunnel? FKF offer solution to unlock Premier League stalemate
  5. Confusion galore as court rulings throw FKF Premier League resumption in disarray
Omondi Onyatta

Omondi Onyatta