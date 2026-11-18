NAIROBI, Kenya,Nov 18 – The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has urged farmers supplying agricultural produce to factories and other businesses to adopt electronic tax invoice reverse invoicing, a system that allows buyers to generate tax invoices on behalf of suppliers who cannot issue them independently.

The arrangement is intended to ease tax compliance for small-scale farmers who may lack the technical capacity or resources to operate electronic invoicing systems, while ensuring that agricultural transactions are properly documented.

Under the system, businesses purchasing agricultural produce can generate invoices on behalf of farmers through the Electronic Tax Invoice Management System (eTIMS), providing documentation to support their expense claims.

KRA Commissioner for Micro and Small Taxpayers George Obell said the arrangement would address documentation challenges facing businesses that source produce directly from farmers.

“Under the arrangement, a factory or other business purchasing agricultural produce can generate an invoice on behalf of the farmer, thereby documenting the transaction in eTIMS. This enables the purchasing business to support its expense claims with the requisite documentation,” Obell said.

He encouraged farmers encountering difficulties with the process to seek assistance from KRA offices or through the Authority’s official communication channels.

The appeal comes as businesses and suppliers continue to navigate electronic invoicing requirements, with the tax authority acknowledging operational challenges arising from the integration of eTIMS with accounting platforms and other institutional systems.

KRA said some taxpayers had experienced inconsistencies in invoice reconciliation, particularly involving transactions processed before system integrations were completed.

The Authority said it was working to strengthen integration between eTIMS, the iTax platform and other government systems to improve transaction visibility and minimise reconciliation difficulties.

The concerns were raised during a KRA Citizen Assembly held at Murang’a University on November 17, where taxpayers and businesses also questioned delays in Value Added Tax (VAT) refunds.

KRA said it currently has the capacity to process approximately Sh3 billion in legitimate VAT refund claims monthly, while maintaining validation procedures to guard against fraudulent claims.

It added that its Green Channel validation mechanism had reduced processing timelines for qualifying refund applications to approximately five days.

The Authority, however, maintained that refund claims must undergo verification to protect public revenue, pointing to the need to balance faster payments with safeguards against fraudulent applications.

Separately, KRA Board Chairman Ndiritu Muriithi said the Authority was expanding taxpayer education through schools and institutions of higher learning.

He said taxation content had been incorporated into the school curriculum from Grade One to Grade Nine in collaboration with the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development, alongside initiatives targeting university students, young people and small businesses.

The Murang’a meeting is part of KRA’s nationwide Citizen Assembly programme, which seeks to provide a platform for taxpayers to raise concerns about tax administration and engage the Authority on compliance requirements.