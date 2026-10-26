KPSEA, KJSEA 2026: Ruto Encourages Learners as National Assessments Begin

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 26 – President William Ruto has encouraged Grade 6 and Grade 9 learners beginning their national assessments, urging them to remain calm, trust their preparation and give their best.

In a message shared on social media on Monday, Ruto also extended encouragement to candidates sitting the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations, who are in the final stretch of their examination period.

“To our Grade 6 and Grade 9 learners starting your national assessments today, and to our KCSE candidates in the final stretch: This is your moment,” the President said.

He assured the candidates that their preparation had equipped them for the assessments and urged them to approach the examinations with confidence.

“You have prepared, you have worked hard, and you are ready. Go in calm, trust your preparation and give your best,” he added.

The President also recognised the role played by teachers, parents and guardians in preparing learners for the assessments and examinations.

He thanked them for supporting candidates throughout their learning journey and encouraged learners to remain focused as they undertake the national assessments.

“To our teachers, parents and guardians: Thank you for bringing them this far,” he said.

Ruto further assured candidates of the country’s support, expressing confidence in their potential to contribute to Kenya’s future.

“Kenya believes in you, Kenya is proud of you, and Kenya cannot wait to see what you will build,” he said, concluding his message with prayers for the candidates and the country.

The Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) for Grade 6 and the Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) for Grade 9 began across the country on Monday.

A total of 3,634,846 learners have been registered to undertake this year’s national assessments and examinations, according to figures provided for the 2026 assessment period.

The assessments mark a key stage in the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), as learners progress through the education system.

Meanwhile, KCSE candidates are continuing with their examinations, with the President urging them to maintain confidence and complete the process to the best of their ability.