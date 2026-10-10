KPC races to avert oil workers’ strike as talks continue

NAIROBI,Kenya Oct 10 – Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) is seeking to avert a strike by petroleum workers through ongoing negotiations with their union, amid a dispute over labour issues.

In a statement dated October 9, 2026, the company confirmed it had received a strike notice from the Kenya Petroleum Oil Workers Union (KPOWU), following a press conference in which the union outlined its grievances.

KPC said discussions with the union were ongoing, including engagements facilitated by the Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE), as it seeks to resolve the outstanding issues through established industrial relations mechanisms.

“The Company values its long-standing relationship with the Union and believes that the interests of employees, the Company and the public are best served through established industrial relations mechanisms and constructive engagement,” KPC said.

The company maintained that it was committed to implementing the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) and complying with labour laws governing its relationship with unionisable employees.

It also urged both parties to pursue negotiations through appropriate channels, arguing that public exchanges would not help resolve the dispute.

“While the Company remains focused on resolving any outstanding matters through these processes, it does not believe that public exchanges will aid their resolution,” the statement said.

The strike notice raises concerns over the potential disruption of petroleum transportation, with KPC playing a critical role in moving fuel supplies across Kenya and to neighbouring countries.

The company said it would continue prioritising employee welfare while ensuring the safe, reliable and uninterrupted transportation of petroleum products for Kenya and the region.