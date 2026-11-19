NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 19 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has called for stronger accreditation and professional standards for mediators to safeguard the credibility of alternative dispute resolution in Kenya.

Speaking during the launch of the Mediation Action Plan, Service Charter and Case Digest on Thursday, Koome urged the Mediation Accreditation Committee to strengthen training, mentorship, continuous professional development and accountability.

She said the growing acceptance of mediation must be matched with competent practitioners, professional ethics and credible accreditation.

Koome emphasised that professionalising mediation should not restrict participation to lawyers, noting that the practice draws expertise from diverse fields, including psychology, business, banking and engineering.

“Benefits of mediation extend beyond individual parties to families, communities, businesses, the economy and society,” CJ Koome explained.

Chief Justice Koome called on government institutions, the private sector, professional bodies and development partners to support the institutional growth and sustainability of mediation even as she identified quality assurance, protection of parties’ interests, improved dispute screening and evidence-based monitoring, as key priorities for the next decade.

She explained that settlement rates alone cannot measure success, maintaining that implementors must examine compliance, user satisfaction, cost saving, and whether parties experience mediation as fair, dignified, and responsive to their needs.

CJ Koome said the launch of the Judiciary Mediation Action Plan, Mediation Service Charter and Mediation Case Digest marked a significant step towards strengthening institutional direction, service standards, transparency, consistency and accountability in mediation.

She emphasized the need to nurture a national culture of mediation in which dialogue is valued, conflict is managed constructively, and negotiated solutions are pursued before disputes escalate.

“A decade ago, through Court-Annexed Mediation, we opened a new doorway to justice. Our responsibility now is to ensure that this doorway remains accessible, credible, sustainable, and worthy of public trust.” CJ Koome.