KNCHR shortlists nine candidates for Commission Secretary, CEO position

NAIROBI,Kenya Nov 9 – The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has shortlisted nine candidates for interviews for the position of Commission Secretary and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), following a recruitment exercise that attracted 144 applicants.

The interviews are scheduled for November 16, 2026, with the nine candidates drawn from different counties across the country set to appear before the selection panel at designated times.

The shortlisted candidates comprise seven men and two women, reflecting a gender disparity among those who made it to the interview stage.

The candidates are Emmanuel Wambua Kituku, Albert Kochei, Juliet Wanjiku Murimi, Gilbert Oduor Onyango, Guyo Dadacha Liban, Mary Kimari, Mohamed Sabir Jaafar, Victor Bwire and Joseph Ndiku.

The recruitment process began with an advertisement published on September 2, 2026, inviting qualified Kenyans to apply for the position. The commission subsequently re-advertised the vacancy on September 22, setting October 6 as the deadline for submission of applications.

At the close of the application period, the commission had received 144 applications, comprising 107 men and 37 women.

Five applicants identified themselves as persons with disabilities, while no intersex person applied.

The interviews will be conducted on November 16, starting at 8.15am, with Emmanuel Wambua Kituku from Machakos County scheduled to be the first candidate to appear before the panel.

He will be followed by Albert Kochei from Elgeyo Marakwet County, who is scheduled for 9.15am, and Juliet Wanjiku Murimi from Kiambu County at 10.15am.

Gilbert Oduor Onyango from Vihiga County will take his turn at 11.15am, followed by Guyo Dadacha Liban from Marsabit County at 12.15pm.

The afternoon interviews will begin at 2.15pm with Mary Kimari from Meru County, followed by Mohamed Sabir Jaafar from Mandera County at 3.15pm.

Victor Bwire from Busia County is scheduled for 4.15pm, while Joseph Ndiku from Machakos County will be the last candidate, with his interview set for 5.15pm.

The commission said the interview venue would be communicated to each shortlisted candidate individually.

Those invited for interviews will be required to present original copies of their national identity cards, academic and professional certificates, transcripts and any other relevant testimonials.

They will also be required to provide clearance documents from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and Credit Reference Bureau (CRB).

The commission warned that canvassing would lead to automatic disqualification, adding that only shortlisted candidates would be contacted.

KNCHR further invited members of the public to submit, in writing, any credible information concerning the shortlisted candidates to the Chairperson at its offices on the second floor of CVS Plaza, Nairobi, or through the email address [email protected].