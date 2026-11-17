NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 17 – The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has appointed Mary Kimari as its new Chief Executive Officer, filling a key leadership position at the independent rights watchdog as it seeks to strengthen accountability and the protection of human rights in Kenya.

In a statement issued on November 16, 2026, KNCHR Chairperson Claris Ogangah announced that Kimari had been selected following a competitive and merit-based recruitment process.

Kimari will take charge of the Commission’s Secretariat, providing strategic and administrative leadership while overseeing the implementation of its key programmes.

“The Commission looks forward to her leadership in strengthening institutional capacity and advancing access to justice, accountability for human rights violations and protection of civic space,” KNCHR said.

KNCHR also congratulated Kimari and pledged its support as she takes up the new role.

“The Commissioners and Staff congratulate Dr Kimari and assure her of their support as she leads the Secretariat,” the statement added.

The appointment follows the departure of Bernard Mogesa, who had served as KNCHR Commission Secretary and CEO since December 2017. He took over from Patricia Mande Nyaundi.