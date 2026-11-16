BERLIN, Germany, November 16, 2026 – Germany manager Jurgen Klopp says he “didn’t think things could get worse after Sepp Blatter, but someone has managed to do just that” as he called for Fifa president Gianni Infantino to be replaced.

Blatter resigned as Fifa boss in 2015 amid a corruption scandal and was succeeded by Infantino in February 2016.

Infantino plans to stand for re-election in March but has been under pressure since scrapping his Fifa Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal, which included selling off stakes in the World Cup and other Fifa competitions to private investors.

Infantino apologised to the Fifa Council for the plan but was told he was not fit to lead world football’s governing body unless he released all the documents and answered key questions.

“I’ve been following football for many years. There are people who are much more knowledgeable about this than I am. But I think most people now agree a change would make a lot of sense,” said Klopp.

“I didn’t think things could get worse after Sepp Blatter, but someone has managed to do just that.”

Klopp added: “Regarding Gianni Infantino, surely the next person to come along can do a better job.”

Uefa – European football’s governing body – has been one of Infantino’s fiercest critics and has repeatedly called on him to stand down.

It has prepared criminal legal proceedings against Infantino and lodged a claim in three US courts for all documents related to FFE to be released.

The deadline for candidates to officially confirm they are standing against Infantino in Fifa’s presidential election is Wednesday.

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, who is Fifa’s head of global development, had been considering running for the job but sources have told BBC Sport he has ruled himself out.

Uefa is said to still be hopeful of finding an alternative candidate before Wednesday’s deadline.

Former Tottenham defender Ramon Vega was the first person to put his name forward in October.

Japan Football Association honorary president Kozo Tashima has also announced his intention to stand.

“There are people who truly care about the future of football – people who aren’t driven by financial interests,” said Klopp.

“If someone like that were to step up – if someone like that were to become president – I think that would be a significant improvement.

“There are surely people who care deeply about the future of football and have no financial interests in it.”