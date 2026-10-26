Kitui: Police Officer Shot Dead at Wikithuki Training Camp, Colleague Sought

KITUI, Kenya, Oct 26 — A police constable has been fatally shot at a police training camp in Wikithuki, Tseikuru Sub-County, Kitui County, with a fellow officer suspected of being involved reportedly fleeing the facility.

A police report indicates that Constable Raphael Ojiambo, who had recently graduated and was undergoing induction training at the Wikithuki BPU Training Camp, was shot on Sunday.

The incident was reported at approximately 5:10pm, with the shooting believed to have occurred at around 3pm.

The report identifies another officer, Constable Hussein Yusuf Ali, who was also undergoing induction training at the camp, as the suspect in the shooting.

Ojiambo sustained a gunshot wound to the chest, with the bullet reportedly lodging near his left shoulder.

According to the police report, Ali allegedly fled the training camp following the incident, prompting efforts to trace and apprehend him.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting had not been established by the time the incident was reported.

Police have yet to disclose what may have triggered the incident or whether the two officers had any disagreement before the shooting.

Police said two G3 rifles were recovered at the scene. One had been issued to the deceased officer, while the other was assigned to the suspected shooter.

The report indicated that no spent cartridge cases had been recovered at the scene.

Investigations are expected to establish the circumstances leading to the shooting and the events surrounding the suspect’s reported escape from the camp.

Authorities had not provided further details on the search for the suspect or indicated whether he had been apprehended by the time of publication.