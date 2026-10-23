Kitui MCA arrested over alleged Nairobi CBD phone thefts

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 23 – A sitting Kitui MCA​ has been arrested in Nairobi over alleged mobile phone thefts in the Central Business District (CBD), with detectives linking him to three reported incidents and an outstanding arrest warrant in a separate stealing case.

Cyrus Kisavi Musyoka, the MCA for Ikanga/Kyatune Ward in Kitui County, was arrested by detectives from Kamukunji Police Station along Mfangano Street following intelligence that led investigators to him.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the MCA was wanted in connection with three separate phone theft incidents reported in August and September 2026.

Detectives relied on CCTV footage to identify the suspect during their investigations into the reported thefts.

His arrest has also brought renewed attention to a separate case in which he is wanted for allegedly failing to attend court after being released on bond.

The DCI said Musyoka is wanted in Criminal Case No. 112/303/2024, in which he had been charged with stealing before the Makadara Law Courts.

The suspect was still in custody undergoing processing ahead of his arraignment, according to the DCI.

The DCI reiterated its commitment to pursuing suspects regardless of their positions in society.

“No one is above the law,” the agency said, adding that detectives would continue following leads and bringing suspects before the courts to answer to criminal allegations.