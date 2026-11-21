NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 21 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has urged politicians to avoid divisive rhetoric and incitement to violence ahead of the 2027 General Election, warning that ethnic mobilisation could undermine national unity and trigger conflict.

Kindiki cautioned against political leaders who exploit ethnic differences and promote negative narratives for political gain, saying such actions threatened the stability of a country with more than 55 million people.

Speaking in the Kiratina area of Nakuru Town East during a development tour, the Deputy President urged Kenyans not to allow a small number of politicians seeking elective positions to plunge the country into chaos.

“These politicians are vying for not more than 2,000 elective seats and we cannot allow them to cause conflicts for all the 55 million of us,” he said.

Accompanied by Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika, Nakuru Town East MP David Gikaria and Nakuru Woman Representative Lisa Chelule, Kindiki said political competition should not translate into enmity, adding that the best candidates should win through a democratic process.

He challenged politicians to focus on selling their policies, development plans and track records instead of exploiting ethnic, religious and political differences.

“Political competition should be anchored on ideas and constructive debate. The electioneering period will be short-lived and the country is bigger than any one person or political party,” he said.

Kindiki also called on politicians to tone down their internal and external party disagreements, insisting that Kenya must remain peaceful and safe for all citizens.

Addressing competition among aspirants within the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA), he urged them to conduct their campaigns peacefully and avoid using supporters to settle political scores.

“We have very many aspirants within the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), keep the competition civil, do not trade insults and use the people in your fights. The best candidate will take the ticket and the party will find a way of including the rest,” he said.

He added that UDA was engaging stakeholders to consolidate support ahead of the 2027 General Election, saying the party intended to campaign on the strength of its ideology.

On development, Kindiki said the government had invested close to Sh100 billion in Nakuru County through infrastructure projects targeting roads, affordable housing, student hostels and modern markets.

He said the government was constructing 830 kilometres of tarmac roads in the county at a cost of more than Sh38 billion.

An additional Sh47 billion, he said, had been set aside for affordable housing, student hostels and modern markets.

Kindiki also announced that a major section of the Lironi-Mau Summit dual carriageway, stretching from Limuru through Kimende to Naivasha, was expected to be completed within the next two months.

“A large section of the Lironi-Mau Summit dual carriageway running from Limuru, through Kimende all the way to Naivasha will be complete in the next two months,” he said.

He observed that the projects would transform the county’s economy and improve Nakuru City’s overall outlook.