Kindiki, Kingi, Khaminwa among 146 lawyers seeking Senior Counsel rank

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 21 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, former National Assembly Speaker Kenneth Marende and veteran lawyer John Khaminwa are among 146 advocates seeking conferment of the prestigious rank of Senior Counsel in the 2026 selection cycle.

The list, published by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), brings together politicians, constitutional lawyers, human-rights defenders, legal academics and prominent courtroom litigators seeking entry into an exclusive category of advocates recognised for their professional excellence and service to the legal profession.

Other notable applicants include 2017 presidential aspirant and constitutional lawyer Ekuru Aukot, human-rights lawyer Gitobu Imanyara, city lawyer Donald Kipkorir, Nairobi-based advocate Danstan Omari, Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata and former Deputy Chief Justice Nancy Baraza.

The list also features Solicitor-General Shadrack Mose, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei, constitutional law scholar Prof Ben Sihanya and lawyer Julie Soweto, who gained national prominence as part of the legal team that challenged the declaration of the 2022 presidential election results.

The applications come as the legal profession prepares to evaluate another group of advocates seeking the rank, commonly associated with exceptional legal expertise, professional integrity and contributions to the development of the law.

Political heavyweights in the race

Prof Kindiki, listed at position 116, brings an academic and public-service background to the competition. The Deputy President is a professor of international law who previously taught at the University of Nairobi and Moi University before serving as Tharaka-Nithi Senator, Interior Cabinet Secretary and, from November 2024, Deputy President.

His legal career has included work as defence counsel at the International Criminal Court in The Hague and scholarship in international law, human rights and constitutional development.

Senate Speaker Kingi, listed at position 105, is also seeking the rank. A lawyer by profession, he represented Magarini in Parliament before serving two terms as Kilifi Governor between 2013 and 2022. He was elected Senate Speaker in September 2022.

Former National Assembly Speaker Marende, listed at position 15, is another prominent name. He presided over the 10th Parliament between 2008 and 2013, a period marked by intense political negotiations following the 2007-2008 post-election violence and the formation of the grand coalition government.

A lawyer with experience in commercial, banking and corporate law, Marende also served as Emuhaya MP before his election as Speaker.

Murang’a Governor Kang’ata, listed at position 134, is another politician with a legal background. He previously served as Murang’a Senator and has held parliamentary leadership roles before becoming governor.

Constitutional lawyer Aukot, listed at position 100, is known for his involvement in constitutional reform debates, including the Punguza Mizigo constitutional amendment initiative, which sought changes to Kenya’s governance structures.

Veteran lawyers seek recognition

Khaminwa, listed at position two, is among the most recognisable names in the list. The veteran advocate has practised law for decades and is widely associated with human-rights litigation, constitutional cases and the defence of civil liberties.

He has repeatedly featured in major national legal and political disputes, including the litigation surrounding the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), and has remained a prominent voice in public debates on constitutionalism and accountability.

His latest application follows previous attempts to secure the rank, having been among prominent lawyers overlooked in earlier selection cycles.

Imanyara, listed at position 11, is another veteran advocate whose career extends beyond the courtroom. He is a human-rights lawyer, journalist and former politician who founded the Nairobi Law Monthly in 1987.

The publication became an important platform for debate on democracy, constitutionalism and civil liberties during Kenya’s one-party era. Imanyara faced arrest and detention over his advocacy and writing, making him a prominent figure in the struggle for freedom of expression and multiparty democracy.

Kipkorir, listed at position 61, is a prominent Nairobi lawyer known for handling high-profile civil and commercial disputes. He has also previously challenged aspects of the Senior Counsel selection process in court after missing out on the rank, before withdrawing his case in 2020.

Omari, listed at position 145, has become a familiar face in high-profile criminal and politically sensitive cases. Before entering legal practice, he worked as a teacher and later pursued legal training, eventually becoming a regular presence in prominent court proceedings.

His application places him among a group of advocates whose public profiles have grown through litigation involving politicians, public officials and contentious national issues.

Legal scholars and public servants

The list also includes Prof Sihanya, listed at position 69, a constitutional law scholar known for his research and writing on constitutional governance, electoral law, intellectual property and public policy.

Sing’oei, listed at position 102, is a legal scholar and government official who serves as Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs. His professional background includes international law and policy, adding an academic and public-service dimension to the applicants.

Mose, listed at position 60, is another senior government legal official seeking the designation.

Baraza, listed at position 19, is a former Deputy Chief Justice of Kenya and former Vice-President of the Supreme Court. Her application adds a former senior judicial officer to the group of prominent applicants.

Soweto, listed at position 117, is among the advocates whose public profile has been shaped by constitutional litigation. She was part of the legal team representing petitioners challenging the 2022 presidential election outcome at the Supreme Court.

The broad range of applicants illustrates the different paths through which advocates have built their careers, from judicial and government service to constitutional litigation, legal scholarship, human-rights advocacy and commercial practice.

How the selection works

Under Section 17 of the Advocates Act, the President may confer the rank of Senior Counsel on a person of irreproachable professional conduct who has rendered exemplary service to the legal profession and public service.

The process is governed by the Advocates (Senior Counsel Conferment and Privileges) Rules, 2011, which mandate the Committee on Senior Counsel to receive, consider and evaluate applications before making recommendations to the President.

The eligibility criteria include active legal practice, professional competence, integrity, experience arguing substantive matters before superior or international courts, mentorship of other lawyers, service to the profession and contributions through scholarly writing or presentations.

The rank carries professional privileges, including precedence in having matters mentioned in court and the right to sit on the front bench where court arrangements provide for it.

The publication of the 146 names does not mean the applicants have been awarded the designation. They must undergo the prescribed evaluation process before any conferment is made.

The 2026 applicants include advocates with decades of experience as well as lawyers whose careers have increasingly brought them into the public spotlight. Their applications will now be considered under the established criteria governing entry into the Senior Counsel Bar.