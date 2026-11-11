Kilifi youth to benefit from new ICT hub and recording studio

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 11 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has commissioned the Rabai Huduma Centre in Kilifi County, constructed at a cost of 52 million shillings through the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF).

Speaking while addressing residents of Shikadabu, Kindiki said the government would equip the facility with 50 computers to establish an ICT hub, aimed at expanding digital access and skills development among local residents.

He also announced plans to install a state-of-the-art recording studio to support young people pursuing careers in music, arts and the creative economy.

Kindiki said the additional facilities would create opportunities for youth to develop their talents, acquire digital skills and participate in the growing creative economy.