Keumbu traders count losses after fire razes their businesses

Traders at Keumbu Market in Kisii are counting huge losses after a fire razed several businesses and buildings overnight.

The fire, which broke out around midnight, completely destroyed several buildings and business stalls, leaving many traders with nothing.

Keumbu Market Chairman Samwel Ombui Ongaki said they suspect the fire started in one of the stalls being used as a hotel before spreading rapidly to neighbouring businesses.

“Efforts to contain the fire were swiftly undertaken, helping prevent it from spreading to other parts of the market, despite many traders losing their property,” Ombui said.

He urged traders to remain calm as investigations are launched to establish the cause of the fire and assess the extent of the losses.