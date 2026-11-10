Kericho teenager wins another medal for Kenya at Dakar Youth Olympics

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 10, 2026 – Abigail Chepkirui added to Kenya’s medal count at the Dakar Youth Olympics with silver in the women’s 1500m on Tuesday evening.

Chepkirui clocked 4:29.86 to finish second, behind Ethiopian Elsabet Amare who timed 4:28.02 for the gold.

Kanari Estifanos of Eritrea took the final podium place after coming in third in 4:31.10.

Although disappointed to miss out on the ultimate prize, the Lemotit Athletics Camp runner was nonetheless happy to make the podium.

Abigail Chepkirui competes in the women’s 1500m at the Dakar Youth Olympics on Tuesday. PHOTO/DK WERE

“I was aiming for the gold medal but all the same I am excited to have made the podium. The silver is a good start for me because it motivates me to go back home and work harder for a better result in the next competition,” the Kericho youngster said.

She also bemoaned the punishing hot weather conditions in the Senegalese capital.

“The race generally was good apart from the high temperatures that really challenged me,” Chepkirui said.

Her medal is the sixth overall for Kenya who have thus far bagged four gold and two silver.