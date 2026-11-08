Kenya’s Rising Lionesses to receive handsome reward after historic gold at Dakar Olympics

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 8, 2026 – The national junior women’s rugby 7s team will each receive Ksh 250,000 after winning gold at the Dakar Youth Olympics, last week.

Making the announcement, Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi said the Rising Lionesses have done what no other team sport has done, for which they deserve to be rewarded handsomely.

“We are extremely proud of your performance. You went to Dakar and left with Kenya’s ever first Gold Medal for a team sport at the Olympics. That is historic,” the PS said.

He urged the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) to capitalise on the gains made by the team and build it into a side capable of reaching the greatest heights of the game, including the World Rugby Series Division 1 and the World Cup.

Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi (centre) with the national women’s junior rugby 7s team during a dinner meeting on Saturday night.

“From this team, we have what it takes to win top-level competitions; HSBC Division 1 and the World Champions. This team can deliver and bring us the world cup,” Mwangi said.

The youngsters became Kenya’s first ever team sport to win an Olympic medal courtesy of their 17-12 victory over Australia in the Senegalese capital on Tuesday last week.

They were treated to a pompous dinner with the Sports PS on Saturday night, a day after they returned to the country to a red carpet welcome at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).