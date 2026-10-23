Kenya’s Pathologist Ahmed Kalebi Inducted into Global Hall of Fame

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 23 – Kenyan consultant pathologist Dr Ahmed Kalebi has been inducted into the inaugural Hall of Fame of The Pathologist.

He is the only African—and the only representative from a low- or middle-income country—among the 15 professionals recognised for their contributions to pathology and laboratory medicine. The announcement was made in October 2026, honouring professionals whose influence on the field has endured over time.

Dr Kalebi joins distinguished figures, including the late Professor Christopher D.M. Fletcher, formerly of Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and the late Professor Richard Scolyer AO of the University of Sydney and Melanoma Institute Australia.

Reacting to the induction, Dr Kalebi, founder, executive chairman, chief executive officer and principal pathologist of Dr Kalebi Labs (DKL), said: “I am deeply honoured and humbled to be inducted into the inaugural Hall of Fame alongside such illustrious and accomplished colleagues, including giants of our profession such as the late Professors Christopher Fletcher and Richard Scolyer. To find myself in the company of these distinguished figures, whose contributions have shaped modern pathology and influenced generations of pathologists worldwide, is truly an extraordinary honour.”

His induction follows six appearances on The Pathologist Power List, in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2024, 2025 and 2026. His latest appearance placed him among 50 leading voices in global pathology and laboratory medicine, recognising his work to advance diagnostic technology in Kenya and promote its responsible adoption in resource-limited settings.

Dr Kalebi said his selection as the only African and the only inductee from a low- or middle-income country made the recognition particularly meaningful.

“Being the only inductee from Africa and from a low- or middle-income country among the founding 15 makes this recognition particularly meaningful to me. I receive it with immense gratitude, pride and humility—not merely as a personal achievement, but also as recognition of the exceptional talent, resilience and potential within the pathology and laboratory medicine profession across Africa,” he said.

The recognition comes days after DKL, the specialised referral diagnostic laboratory he founded in Nairobi, marked its second anniversary on October 16, 2026. Established in October 2024, the laboratory operates a paperless, digital-first model that incorporates total laboratory automation, digital pathology, molecular diagnostics, flow cytometry, next-generation sequencing and artificial intelligence-enabled systems.

Dr Kalebi established the facility to demonstrate how advanced diagnostic technologies can be developed and deployed in Africa to improve diagnostic quality, efficiency and patient care. The laboratory combines specialist expertise with digital workflows and automated systems to support diagnostic services.

He credited the colleagues who have supported his professional journey, particularly the laboratory’s team, saying the recognition reflected their collective work.

“Whatever I have achieved over the years has been made possible by the dedication and support of many talented colleagues with whom I have had the privilege of working. Today, our remarkable team at DKL continues to demonstrate that world-class, cutting-edge laboratory medicine can be developed and delivered right here in Kenya. This recognition belongs to them as much as it does to me,” he said.

With more than two decades of experience in diagnostic pathology, medical education, professional leadership and laboratory innovation, Dr Kalebi has advocated for greater recognition of pathology’s role in healthcare. Pathology involves examining tissues, cells and other specimens to help identify diseases and provide information clinicians use to guide treatment and patient management.

The Hall of Fame recognises professionals whose contributions to pathology have had a lasting influence. According to its published description, it provides permanent recognition to individuals honoured at least five times on The Pathologist Power List and preserves the contributions of influential professionals who have died. The initiative is also intended to make room on the annual Power List for emerging leaders and new perspectives.

Dr Kalebi said the recognition should draw attention to African scientific expertise and the need to strengthen diagnostic services and professional capacity across the continent.

“Africa has exceptional talent in pathology, science and laboratory medicine. We must create more opportunities for that expertise to be recognised and celebrated internationally, while continuing to build the diagnostic capabilities, institutions and professional capacity that our healthcare systems urgently need at home,” he said.