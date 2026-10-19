Kenya’s Hit Squad off to perfect start at Africa Boxing Championships

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 19, 2026 – The African Boxing Championships burst into life at the Kasarani Indoor Arena, and the home team is delivering exactly what the fans came for.

After two days of action, Kenya’s Hit Squad remain unbeaten.

The continental showpiece, running from October 15-28, has brought together over 150 boxers from 15 countries, and the standard has been high from the opening bell.

Kenya has made its intentions clear since Day One and built on that momentum in Session Two yesterday.

Kenya’s Boniface Mugunde punches Uganda’s Matovu Ukasha.

Captain Boniface Mogunde led from the front with a disciplined display to see off Uganda’s Matovu Ukasha in the light-middleweight division.

He was followed into the ring by Edwin Okong’o, who left no doubt with a dominant 5-0 unanimous win over Nigeria’s Emmanuel Chukwuka in the middleweight contest.

The man to close the second session in style was Steve Odhiambo.

In a real battle in the light heavyweight division, Odhiambo dug deep to edge Angola’s Ramiro Dos Santos 3-2 on a split decision — a win that sparked wild celebrations inside Kasarani and made it three wins from three for Kenya in that session, and five straight for the team overall.

Kenya’s Steve Onyango in action against Angola’s Ramirez Santos.

“This is a very good opportunity for our boxers to showcase their talents here at home and at the highest-level fighting some of the best boxers in the continent and so far so good. We are aiming for a podium finish,” Duncan “Sugar Ray” Kuria said.

The action has not been short of quality elsewhere.

Uganda’s Aziz Abdul Ringo became one of the first names into the semifinals after a sharp 4-1 victory over Nigeria’s Keneth Anigboro.

The tournament now moves into a crucial phase.

Session Three is scheduled for Monday, 19 October from 1:00 p.m., with 15 bouts lined up and four more Kenyans set to enter the ring: