Kenyan youngster makes lifetime vow after winning gold at Dakar Youth Olympics

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 9, 2026 – Kenyan youngster Abigail Kosgei believes her Youth Olympics gold medal is the first of many in her career.

Kosgei said her ambition has now increased ten-fold and will work hard to win every race in which she competes.

Abigail Kosgei celebrates with the national flag after winning the women’s 2000m steeplechase on Sunday at the Dakar Youth Olympics. PHOTO/DK WERE

“I want to train very hard and ensure that in every competition, I win gold. Even the ones that will be hosted in Kenya, I want to win them all,” the 16-year-old said.

Kosgei grabbed Kenya’s second medal at the inaugural competition, clocking a personal best (PB) of 6:30.24 to win the women’s 2000m steeplechase on Sunday afternoon.

Abera Mekonen of Ethiopia timed 6:32.15 to finish second whereas Celik Elif of Turkiye came third after running 6:36.99 — both also clocking PBs.

Newly crowned Youth Olympics 2000m steeplechase champion Abigail Kosgei celebrates with five-time World Cross Country champion Paul Tergat. PHOTO/DK WERE.

Kosgei could barely contain her joy, describing how it felt to overcome the vagaries of weather to triumph.

“I feel so good…it was a great race and everything went well even with the weather challenges,” the Kericho-based youngster said.

Team Kenya will be hoping for another successful hunt on Monday when Wesley Kiplagat takes to the tartan track for the men’s 2000m steeplechase final.