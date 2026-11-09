Kenyan youngster makes lifetime vow after winning gold at Dakar Youth Olympics

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 9, 2026 – Kenyan youngster Abigail Kosgei believes her Youth Olympics gold medal is the first of many in her career.
Kosgei said her ambition has now increased ten-fold and will work hard to win every race in which she competes.
“I want to train very hard and ensure that in every competition, I win gold. Even the ones that will be hosted in Kenya, I want to win them all,” the 16-year-old said.
Kosgei grabbed Kenya’s second medal at the inaugural competition, clocking a personal best (PB) of 6:30.24 to win the women’s 2000m steeplechase on Sunday afternoon.
Abera Mekonen of Ethiopia timed 6:32.15 to finish second whereas Celik Elif of Turkiye came third after running 6:36.99 — both also clocking PBs.
Kosgei could barely contain her joy, describing how it felt to overcome the vagaries of weather to triumph.
“I feel so good…it was a great race and everything went well even with the weather challenges,” the Kericho-based youngster said.
Team Kenya will be hoping for another successful hunt on Monday when Wesley Kiplagat takes to the tartan track for the men’s 2000m steeplechase final.