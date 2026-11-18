NAIROBI, Kenya, November 18, 2026 – Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has called for the resignation of Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Hussein Mohammed and his deputy, MacDonald Mariga.

Cherargei said the persistent wrangles between the two is affecting Kenya’s preparations to co-host next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

“The two gentlemen in Football Federation of Kenya, MacDonald Mariga, the Vice Chairperson, and the President Hussein Mohammed, they should go packing…and the entire executive of the federation, so that they don’t impede or prevent the preparation for the Afcon,” the legislator said.

The lawmaker further called for expeditious investigations into and conclusion to the Ksh 42.6 million insurance scandal around last year’s Africa Nations Championships (CHAN) – the genesis of the frosty relations between Hussein and Mariga.

“I hope with the allegations of corruption in the insurance cover that was issued, the EACC (Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission) must move with speed and investigate the FKF over those allegations. What we saw in Meru during the special SGM, was very unfortunate. That is one of the grounds that even EACC should investigate FKF,” he said.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei/FILE

Cherargei’s comments come two weeks after Mariga was ousted from FKF’s National Executive Committee (NEC) – alongside six others – at a special general meeting (SGM) in Meru.

He described the events of Meru as unfortunate, adding that it is one of the reasons for the anti-graft body to investigate the national football governing body.

The Nandi senator further directed a salvo at the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) who he said should be subject of a probe by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

“Even Kenya Rugby Union, I want to appeal to ODPP to conclude investigations in the Kenya Rugby Union and prosecute directors and officials who have been running Kenya Rugby Union and they have been perpetuating corruption,” Cherargei said.