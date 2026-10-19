Kenyan pathologist Ahmed Kalebi earns global recognition for advancing pathology in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 — Kenyan pathologist Dr Ahmed Kalebi has been inducted into the inaugural Hall of Fame of The Pathologist, becoming the only African and professional from a low- or middle-income country among 15 global figures recognised for their contributions to pathology and laboratory medicine.

Kalebi’s induction places him alongside leading international figures whose work has shaped the profession, including the late Professor Christopher D.M. Fletcher of Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and the late Professor Richard Scolyer, an internationally recognised melanoma pathologist from the University of Sydney and Melanoma Institute Australia.

The recognition highlights Kalebi’s work in advancing diagnostic technology in Kenya and promoting the adoption of modern laboratory systems in resource-constrained healthcare settings.

It follows six appearances on The Pathologist Power List, in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2024, 2025 and 2026, which recognises influential figures in global pathology and laboratory medicine.

“I am deeply honoured and humbled to be inducted into the inaugural Hall of Fame alongside such illustrious and accomplished colleagues,” Kalebi said.

“Being the only inductee from Africa and from a low- or middle-income country among the founding 15 makes this recognition particularly meaningful to me. I receive it with immense gratitude, pride and humility, not merely as a personal achievement, but also as a recognition of the exceptional talent, resilience and potential that exist within the pathology and laboratory medicine profession across Africa.”

The induction comes days after Dr Kalebi Labs (DKL), the specialised referral diagnostic laboratory he founded in Nairobi, marked its second anniversary on October 16.

Established in October 2024, the laboratory operates a paperless, digital-first model incorporating total laboratory automation, digital pathology, molecular diagnostics, flow cytometry, next-generation sequencing and artificial intelligence-enabled systems.

Kalebi established DKL to demonstrate how advanced diagnostic technologies could be developed and deployed in Africa to improve diagnostic quality, efficiency and patient care.

He credited colleagues who had supported his professional journey, particularly the laboratory’s team, saying the facility was demonstrating that advanced laboratory medicine could be delivered locally.

“Today, our remarkable team at DKL continues to demonstrate that world-class, cutting-edge laboratory medicine can be developed and delivered right here in Kenya. This recognition belongs to them as much as it does to me,” he said.

With more than two decades of experience in diagnostic pathology, medical education, professional leadership and laboratory innovation, Kalebi has also advocated greater recognition of pathology as a foundation of effective healthcare.

He said the honour should draw attention to African scientific talent while highlighting the need to strengthen diagnostic capabilities across the continent.

“Africa has exceptional talent in pathology, science and laboratory medicine. We must create more opportunities for that expertise to be recognised and celebrated internationally, while continuing to build the diagnostic capabilities, institutions and professional capacity that our healthcare systems urgently need at home,” he said.

The inaugural Hall of Fame brings together 15 figures recognised for their enduring contributions to pathology and laboratory medicine, with Kalebi representing African expertise in the founding class.