Kenyan fugitive Extradited to the US Over 2013 Manslaughter Conviction

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 23 – A Kenyan man wanted in the United States has been extradited to California to face sentencing for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

The Director of Public Prosecutions says Sancho Kibutu was handed over to US authorities in Nairobi by officers from the ODPP and Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

Kibutu was convicted in California in 2013 but failed to appear for sentencing. A warrant was issued weeks later, and he remained a fugitive for 13 years.

He was arrested in Nairobi on September 9, 2026. The extradition process, handled through Kenyan courts, took four weeks.

The extradition process, facilitated by the DPP and other agencies through the Kenyan courts, lasted four weeks.

Prior to his extradition, Kibutu, alias Sancho Kibuto alias Njoroge Kibuto had remained a fugitive for 13 years after failing to appear for sentencing following his conviction in the USA on 19th September 2013.

A bench warrant was subsequently issued on 28th October 2013.

Court records indicate that Kibutu, then aged 32, was driving along Golden State Boulevard when he crossed a double yellow line and collided with another vehicle. The crash killed a 16-year-old passenger and left the driver and two other occupants of the vehicle injured.

Despite his conviction, Kibutu failed to appear for sentencing and remained at large until his arrest in Kenya.

The ODPP says the extradition underscores the DPP’s commitment to facilitating international cooperation in criminal justice and ensuring that individuals wanted to answer for offences in other jurisdictions are brought before the relevant authorities in accordance with the law.