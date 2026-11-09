Kenyan athletics legend passes away

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 9, 2026 – Former Kenyan long distance runner David Chelule has passed away at the age of 49.

Confirming the development, Athletics Kenya (AK) said the 1996 World Cross Country junior champion passed away on Friday (November 6).

The federation eulogised Chelule as a man who hoisted the Kenyan flag high on the international stage, adding gloss to the country’s reputation as the bedrock of middle and long-distance athletics.

“His dedication, talent and commitment to athletics earned him a place in Kenya’s rich sporting history. His contribution to the sport will be remembered by fellow athletes, coaches and wider athletics fraternity,” AK said in a condolence message.

The federation added: “His passing is a great loss to his family, friends and the entire athletics community. Athletics Kenya extends its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, former teammates and all those who knew and worked with him during his athletics career.”

Besides winning gold in the Under 20 8km race at the 1996 World Cross Country in Stellenbosch, South Afrca, Chelule won silver in the men’s 5000m at the then IAAF World Junior Championships in the same year, in Sydney.

He was also the national champion for the men’s 10,000m, clocking 28:37.5 to win the title in 1999.

Chelule’s other victories came at the 2000 Torino Nebiolo Day International (men’s 3000m), 2002 Le-Puy-en-Velay (15km), 2006 Prato Half Marathon and 2007 Milano 10km road race.

His last ever competitive race was the Brescia Marathon in 2010, which he won after clocking 2:13:53.