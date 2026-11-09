Kenyan architectural firm targets sustainable design in next growth phase

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 9 – Kenyan architectural firm Design Source Limited plans to adopt emerging technologies and new approaches to sustainable design as it seeks to expand its role in the country’s built environment industry.

The firm, which marked 20 years in business last week, says it will focus on changing technologies and sustainability practices as it plans its next decade of operations.

Founded in 2006 by architects Christopher Naicca and Emma Miloyo, Design Source has grown from an architectural practice into a multidisciplinary consultancy offering interior design, project management, construction supervision and master planning.

Its projects span several sectors, including education, hospitality and energy. They include the Gulf Energy Headquarters, Alba Hotel in Meru, Moi Educational Centre, the Kenya Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) at Konza, the University of Embu and iHUB.

The firm said its design process involves working closely with clients and end users through consultations, workshops and design reviews to understand their needs.

It added that its work aims to deliver functional spaces that respond to the needs of the people who use them and their surroundings.

The company marked the anniversary with a dinner attended by its founders, employees, clients, partners and other industry stakeholders, who reflected on its growth since 2006.

The firm is positioning itself for a period of increased construction and infrastructure development in Kenya, particularly in urban centres, where demand for architectural design and other built-environment services is growing.