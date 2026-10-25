Kenya Under 15s make mince meat of Panama in World Cup ‘goal-feast’

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 25, 2026 – Kenya’s Under 15 national team continued their marauding run at the World Cup and Festival in Baku, thrashing Panama 5-1 in their second match of the tourney on Sunday morning.

Lewis Wafula and Innocent Media helped themselves to a brace each as Silas Juma also put his name on the scoresheet to put the gloss on a fine performance by Patrick Nyale’s side.

The Junior Stars began their campaign with a 6-2 thrashing of Malta on Saturday afternoon and will face North Macedonia in their third fixture on Sunday afternoon.

The tournament features 191 teams from around the globe, who will be segmented into six tiers (A to F) based on their performance in the inaugural round.

The matches themselves feature eight players on each team, 20 minutes per half on reduced pitches measuring 68 by 50 metres.

Other than North Macedonia, Nyale’s charges have a date with Niger and Chad.