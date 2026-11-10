Kenya to close Switzerland embassy in diplomatic footprint shake-up

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 10 – Kenya will permanently close its embassy in Bern, Switzerland, with consular services set to end on November 30, 2026, in a move the Foreign Affairs Ministry says is part of a wider rationalisation of the country’s diplomatic footprint.

In a public notice dated November 9, the Embassy of the Republic of Kenya in Bern informed Kenyans living in the European nation, clients and members of the public that it would permanently cease operations following a directive from Nairobi.

The closure will also affect the embassy’s consular section, which will stop providing services on November 30.

Kenyans who have been notified that their processed documents are ready have been advised to collect them before the closure date.

Those who applied for consular services from November 1 will be contacted with arrangements for collecting their documents, the notice stated.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei said the decision was part of an ongoing review of Kenya’s diplomatic presence abroad, involving the closure of some missions and the opening of others in line with the country’s strategic priorities.

“This is part of ongoing rationalization of Kenya’s diplomatic footprint globally, involving closing some Missions and opening new ones in the furtherance of our strategic priorities as a country,” Sing’Oei said in a comment on Tuesday.

He said a comprehensive statement would be released in due course, assuring Kenyans that the changes would not interrupt access to consular services.

“Kenyans will continue to receive proximate services despite this rationalization process,” he said.

The embassy said information on alternative consular arrangements for Kenyans living in Switzerland would be communicated through its website and official channels.

The decision comes against the backdrop of Kenya’s efforts to expand its diplomatic reach over the past five years, including opening new missions and pursuing additional representation in strategic regions.

Kenya has recently opened an embassy in Rabat, Morocco, as part of efforts to strengthen diplomatic and bilateral ties with the North African country.

The government has also approved plans to establish new missions in Vatican City, Copenhagen, Denmark, and Hanoi, Vietnam.

The proposed missions are expected to deepen Kenya’s engagement with the Holy See and faith-based institutions, strengthen partnerships in sustainable development and climate action, and expand trade and investment opportunities in Asia.

In August 2026, Kenya also inaugurated a Consulate General in Guangzhou, China, to strengthen commercial engagement with southern China, particularly in trade, manufacturing and technology.

The proposed new missions and recent openings point to a diplomatic strategy seeking to expand Kenya’s presence in emerging economic and strategic centres while reassessing the deployment of resources across its existing network.

However, the government has yet to publish a comprehensive breakdown of the missions earmarked for closure, the financial implications of the changes or the criteria guiding the rationalisation exercise.