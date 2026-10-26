Kenya Targets Russian Market for Tea, Coffee as Mudavadi Heads to Moscow Summit

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 — Prime Cabinet Secretary and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has departed for Moscow, Russia, to attend the Third Russia–Africa Summit and the accompanying Russia–Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum scheduled for October 28–30.

The summit will bring together leaders and senior government officials from Russia and African countries to discuss political cooperation, international peace and security, economic development and ways to strengthen relations between the two sides.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Kenya will use the meeting to pursue economic opportunities, expand trade and attract investment in priority sectors.

Mudavadi is expected to hold bilateral talks with Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov to review relations between Nairobi and Moscow and discuss regional and international developments.

The discussions are also expected to explore opportunities to deepen economic and political cooperation between the two countries.

Kenya will seek greater access to the Russian market for its tea, coffee and horticultural produce as part of efforts to expand exports and diversify trading partnerships.

The government also plans to explore investment opportunities and partnerships in agriculture, energy, manufacturing, science and technology.

Cooperation in education, skills development, tourism and technology transfer will also feature in the engagements, with the aim of supporting job creation, value addition and sustainable economic growth.

Mudavadi is expected to hold further meetings with counterparts from participating countries on the sidelines of the summit to strengthen existing partnerships, identify new areas of collaboration and advance Kenya’s priorities.

Kenya’s participation in the summit reflects the government’s broader effort to diversify international partnerships and strengthen the country’s economic competitiveness.

The government says it intends to use the engagements to pursue practical benefits for Kenyan businesses and citizens, particularly through expanded export markets, investment and technology cooperation.

The Russia–Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum will run from October 28 to 30, providing a platform for participating countries to discuss cooperation across political, economic and development sectors.