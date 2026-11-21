NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 21– Children, adolescents and young people account for 55 per cent of new HIV infections in Kenya, exposing a widening gap in the country’s fight against AIDS despite a significant decline in overall infections.

The latest figures show that Kenya recorded 13,936 new HIV infections in 2025, a 56.5 per cent reduction from 32,027 in 2021.

However, children aged 0 to 14 accounted for 3,396 of the infections, highlighting the challenges facing efforts to protect younger populations.

The figures have prompted health authorities to place children and young people at the centre of this year’s World AIDS Day commemorations under the theme, “Protect, Prevent, Empower: Ending AIDS Among Children, Adolescents and Young People.”

The National Syndemic Diseases Control Council (NSDCC), the National AIDS and STI Control Programme (NASCOP), county governments and civil society partners unveiled the programme on Friday, with activities set to begin with a national half marathon at Nyayo National Stadium on November 29 before spreading to all 47 counties on December 1.

The treatment gap among children remains particularly concerning, with Kenya’s HIV treatment cascade for those aged 0 to 14 standing at 79:60:52, compared with the national average of 93:91:87 across the three targets of diagnosis, treatment and viral suppression.

According to the Kenya HIV Estimates 2026, approximately 14,559 of the 69,330 children living with HIV have not been diagnosed, while another 21,908 have been diagnosed but are not receiving treatment.

Nearly half of children receiving treatment are also yet to achieve viral suppression, leaving them at risk of HIV-related complications.

Children account for 4.7 per cent of people living with HIV in the country but represent 11.5 per cent of AIDS-related deaths. Their fatality rate stands at 32.1 per 1,000, compared with 12.2 among adults.

The figures point to persistent challenges in preventing mother-to-child transmission and ensuring children diagnosed with HIV are promptly linked to treatment and retained in care.

Vertical transmission stood at 8.04 per cent in 2025, above the global elimination target of less than five per cent.

Douglas O. Bosire, Chief Executive Officer of NSDCC, said the government was shifting its attention towards the populations most affected by the remaining gaps in the HIV response.

“The 56 per cent fall in new infections since 2021 is a hard-won gain, but it will not hold if we lose our children. The Kenya AIDS Strategic Framework is being executed with children, adolescents and young people at the centre, and with the counties as co-owners of the response,” he said.

Bosire said county activities on December 1 would include public accountability forums where county leaders would be required to report on progress against targets for paediatric HIV diagnosis, treatment and care.

Dr Andrew Mulwa, Head of NASCOP, said the programme was prioritising the prevention of mother-to-child transmission, early infant diagnosis and improved retention of mothers living with HIV on treatment.

“We cannot accept a vertical transmission rate above 5 per cent, and we will not. We are scaling early infant diagnosis, strengthening retention for mothers on treatment and rolling out long-acting prevention, including the twice-yearly injectable PrEP now moving through 15 priority counties,” he said.

The programme will also strengthen sexually transmitted infection surveillance alongside HIV testing, particularly among young people.

The focus on children comes amid concerns over disruptions to HIV services and uncertainty surrounding external financing, which officials and civil society organisations say could undermine progress.

The National Empowerment Network of People Living with HIV/AIDS in Kenya (NEPHAK) raised concerns last year that some members were being charged between Sh500 and Sh2,000 for HIV tests that had previously been provided free of charge, pending clarification of coverage under the Social Health Authority.

Between April and June this year, some patients also received one-to-two-week supplies of antiretroviral drugs instead of the standard three-month refills.

Dr Samuel Kinyanjui, Country Director of AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) Kenya, said children living with HIV could lead healthy lives if they received timely diagnosis and uninterrupted treatment.

“A child born with HIV in Kenya today has every reason to live a full life. Whether she does is now a question of logistics and attention, not of science,” he said.

Alongside the national World AIDS Day programme, the Voices of Impact Awards Committee and AHF Kenya launched the second edition of the #VoicesOfImpact HIV and STIs Media Awards to encourage sustained reporting on HIV-related issues.

The awards, launched in 2025, recognise journalism, advocacy and digital storytelling that challenge stigma, promote dignity and support efforts to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

Entries opened on Friday, with the awards ceremony scheduled for June 18, 2027. The Kenya Editors’ Guild and Media Council of Kenya are supporting the initiative.

Victor Bwire, Director of Media Training and Development at the Media Council of Kenya, said responsible reporting was important in addressing stigma and ensuring the experiences of people living with HIV were represented with dignity.

“Accurate, stigma-free reporting is not a favour to the response. It is a professional obligation. The Council will support these awards because they reward the journalism our Code of Conduct already asks for: person-first language, informed consent, protection of children and adolescents, and verification against official sources,” he said.

Nelson Otwoma, Executive Director of NEPHAK, said media coverage could help turn concerns raised by communities into issues requiring public and institutional attention.

“Reporting is how a community complaint becomes a public question. When a journalist picks up the phone, an issue that was whispered in a support group becomes a matter for Parliament,” he said.

The November 29 half marathon at Nyayo National Stadium will feature a 21-kilometre competitive race, a 10-kilometre road race, a 10-kilometre wheelchair race, a five-kilometre family and corporate race, and a two-kilometre children’s fun run.

Participants will also have access to medical services, HIV testing, screening and linkage to care, alongside a children’s festival and youth colour festival.

In the counties, activities will include public accountability forums, candle-lighting ceremonies, memorial vigils, tree-growing exercises, community dialogues and dignity-pack distribution.

The commemorations come as Kenya seeks to sustain gains in reducing new HIV infections while addressing persistent inequalities in access to diagnosis, treatment and prevention among children and young people.