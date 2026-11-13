Kenya steps up border health surveillance amid Ebola-free countdown

NAIROBI, November 13 – Kenya is strengthening disease surveillance and emergency preparedness at its airports, seaports and land border crossings as the country moves closer to being declared Ebola-free.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale says the government is working with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to strengthen border health security and improve the country’s capacity to respond to cross-border public health threats.

Speaking after a meeting with an IOM delegation led by Deputy Director General SungAh Lee, Duale highlighted the importance of building the capacity of Port Health Officers and county health teams.

The meeting also acknowledged IOM’s technical support to Kenya’s Ebola preparedness and response through the national Incident Management Structure.

According to the Ministry of Health, Kenya is on the second day of the 42-day countdown towards being declared Ebola-free following the discharge of the last patient, provided no new cases are reported.

The collaboration will also support population mobility mapping, disease surveillance assessments at selected points of entry and the development of infectious disease standard operating procedures.

Other interventions include the All-Hazards Plan and Port Health Strategic Plan, which are expected to strengthen the country’s operational readiness.

Kenya and IOM also discussed specialised training for health personnel and collaboration with the Kenya National Public Health Institute to incorporate population mobility data into public health surveillance and policy development.

The government says the partnership is part of broader efforts to strengthen Universal Health Coverage and protect the country against emerging health threats.