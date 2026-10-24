Kenya Requests Zaire Ebola Vaccine from WHO Over Possible Cross-Protection

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 24 – The Ministry of Health has requested 10,000 doses of the Zaire Ebola virus vaccine from the World Health Organization (WHO) to immunise 5,000 healthcare workers and other frontline responders amid the Bundibugyo virus outbreak.

Health Director-General Patrick Amoth says authorities hope the vaccine could offer cross-protection against the Bundibugyo strain due to similarities between the viruses.

Speakgn to Capital FM News, Amoth stated that the proposed vaccination targets personnel at heightened risk of exposure as Kenya strengthens measures to contain the outbreak.

The Zaire Ebola vaccine is designed to protect against the Zaire species of the Ebola virus, while its effectiveness against the Bundibugyo species has not been established. The anticipated cross-protection therefore remains a possibility requiring scientific evidence.

The request forms part of efforts to strengthen protection for frontline personnel involved in surveillance, patient care and outbreak response.