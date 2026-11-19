NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 19 – The Kenya Red Cross has strengthened its flood response capacity following the donation of 31 outboard boat engines by the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The organisation says the equipment will improve the ability of its emergency response teams and volunteers to conduct water rescues and deliver humanitarian assistance to communities affected by flooding.

In a statement on X, the Kenya Red Cross said heavy rains had already cut off some communities, citing the situation in Tana River.

It noted that the engines would help rescue teams reach stranded families faster, conduct search and rescue operations in floodwaters and transport relief supplies to areas where roads have become impassable.

The organisation expressed gratitude to the ICRC for supporting its emergency preparedness and response operations across the country.