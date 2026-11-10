Kenya Railways sets Sh100,000 fee for transporting vehicles on SGR

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 10 – Kenyans transporting vehicles between Nairobi and Mombasa through the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) will pay Sh100,000 per wagon, excluding VAT, under new tariffs introduced by Kenya Railways.

The charges are outlined in the corporation’s tariff book, which sets a base rate of Sh215 per kilometre, excluding VAT. The fees apply per wagon and are subject to railway operational regulations.

The new tariffs are anchored in the Government Owned Enterprises (GOE) Act, 2025, which gives Kenya Railways autonomy to set, approve and collect charges for its services, facilities and use of its assets.

“The Corporation may, from time to time, advise on variations to tariffs, rates, or charges in line with market conditions, operational costs, fuel price changes, regulatory requirements, and strategic considerations, subject to the applicable approval and governance processes under the GOE Act, 2025,” the corporation stated.

Kenya Railways said VAT is not fixed and may change from time to time. The tariffs and other charges outlined in the tariff book took effect on June 1, 2026, and will remain in force until amended or withdrawn.

Other charges include a local haulage fee of Sh25,000 per wagon and Sh7,500 for stoppage or diversion involving local traffic. For transit traffic, the stoppage or diversion fee is set at $350 per wagon.

The corporation has also introduced penalties for customers who keep wagons beyond the stipulated free periods for loading and unloading.

Customers will pay $100 for the first 24 hours after the free period expires, rising to $150 per 24 hours from the second to the fourth day and $200 per 24 hours from the fifth to the tenth day.

The demurrage charges will increase by 10 percent every week after the tenth day if the wagon has not been released.