Kenya pushes for safeguards as youth seek jobs in Germany

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 13 – Kenya is seeking stronger safeguards to protect citizens seeking employment abroad, warning that labour mobility opportunities must not expose job seekers to fraudulent recruitment, exploitation and unfavourable working conditions.

The government says ethical recruitment, transparent employment contracts and effective worker protection mechanisms must guide the growing labour mobility cooperation between Kenya and Germany.

The concerns were raised during the Kenya-Germany Skills and Labour Mobility Forum in Nairobi, which brought together government officials, German employers, training institutions and development partners to discuss structured employment pathways between the two countries.

Speaking on behalf of the Principal Secretary for Labour and Skills Development, Secretary for Administration Moses Ivuto said prospective workers should be given adequate time to understand employment contracts before committing to overseas jobs.

“Fair recruitment must guide the entire process. Candidates must have sufficient time to read, understand and seek clarification on employment contracts before signing. They should also receive clear information about recruitment costs, their rights and the conditions under which they will work,” Ivuto said.

He said the State Department’s attestation of employment contracts before workers travel abroad was intended to verify employment conditions and safeguard their rights.

Ivuto also called for transparent recruitment procedures and accessible complaints mechanisms to ensure grievances are addressed promptly.

Representing the Principal Secretary for Diaspora Affairs, Director of the Skills and Expertise Division Irene Karari said government support should extend beyond securing international employment opportunities to protecting workers throughout the migration process.

“Our mandate goes beyond facilitating access to international employment opportunities. We are equally concerned with the dignity, safety and welfare of Kenyans throughout the migration cycle, from recruitment and pre-departure preparation to employment abroad and eventual return,” Karari said.

She called for stronger cooperation between government agencies, employers and development partners to improve pre-departure training, integration and support services for Kenyans working abroad.

German Ambassador to Kenya Sebastian Groth also warned against fraudulent recruitment agencies exploiting young people with false promises of overseas employment.

He said both countries needed stronger oversight of recruitment agencies to ensure candidates were not defrauded or exposed to exploitative arrangements.

“We must ensure that recruitment agencies operate ethically and that candidates are protected from fraud, exploitation and false promises. Young people should not lose their money to agencies that promise jobs they cannot deliver,” Groth said.

The ambassador also highlighted language proficiency as an important requirement for Kenyans seeking vocational training and employment in Germany.

He cited Kenyan trainees at Kiambu National Polytechnic who were preparing to join hotels in Germany, saying their German language skills demonstrated the importance of investing in pre-departure preparation.

The forum comes as 33 Kenyan youth prepare to join Germany’s hospitality sector under the second cohort of the Talent Gateway Programme.

The candidates will undergo preparatory training in Kenya before travelling to Germany for a two-year dual vocational training programme.

The initiative is implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) on behalf of the German Government and supports the Kenya-Germany Comprehensive Migration and Mobility Partnership signed in September 2024.

The programme is part of broader efforts to establish structured pathways for Kenyan workers to access international employment while strengthening skills development and cooperation between the two countries.