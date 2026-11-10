Kenya Procures 15 Million Bags of Fertiliser Ahead of Rainy Seasons

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 11 – The Ministry of Agriculture has procured 15 million 50-kilogramme bags of fertiliser ahead of the upcoming long and short rainy seasons, in a move aimed at boosting agricultural productivity and strengthening the country’s food security.

The intervention is in line with a presidential directive seeking to ensure farmers have timely access to affordable and adequate farm inputs.

Speaking to the press at his office, Assistant Director of the Fertiliser Unit Justine Njang said the programme targets more than 8.9 million farmers registered in the government’s database.

Njang noted that the Ministry is working closely with agricultural extension officers to facilitate farmer registration, update records and ensure the efficient distribution of fertiliser across the country.

He said accurate farmers’ data would be critical in ensuring the subsidised fertiliser reaches the intended beneficiaries in good time, as the government intensifies efforts to increase food production and reduce reliance on imports.

Farmers who are yet to register have been urged to dial 6163# or call the toll-free number 0800724891 to complete the registration process.