Kenya Police defender in hot soup after ‘needless’ sending off against Posta Rangers

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 16, 2026 – Kenya Police assistant coach Anthony Akhulia has promised to take action against Kevin Ouma after the defender was sent off in Sunday’s FKF Premier League fixture against Posta Rangers.

Akhulia said it was wrong for Ouma to lash out at an opposing player especially after the referee had awarded him a free kick.

“It was warranted (the red card). I was not happy with it…it was wrong for him the way he retaliated because why would you do that and yet the referee had already awarded him a free kick,” the gaffer said.

The law enforcers were leading 2-0 – courtesy of Nana Asante and Erick Zakayo’s strikes – when Ouma was involved in a tiff with one of the Posta players.

Having been tripped, the referee blew the whistle for a foul but the defender seemed not satisfied with the justice meted, choosing instead to strike his rival at the back of the head.

The numerical disadvantage notwithstanding, the 2023/24 league champions held on to take all the three points amid a consolation goal by Mark Shaban in the second half.

Akhulia said their stoicism amidst being a man less is another evidence of their maturity.

“It was a tactical game that came off well for us. To play for 60 minutes with a man down, it shows that our tactics were spot on. The boys seem to have come of age as far as executing the strategy on the field is concerned,” the former Bidco United boss said.

With the win, the law enforcers have climbed to fourth on the log with 12 points, two less than KCB FC who are perched at the top.