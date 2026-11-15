Kenya Police clobber mailmen to send Premier League title message to rivals

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 15, 2026 – Kenya Police beat Posta Rangers 2-1 in an FKF Premier League tie at the Police Sacco Stadium on Sunday evening.

Nana Asante and Erick Zakayo put the law enforcers in front with a 2-0 lead at halftime, the two players scoring within three minutes of each other.

Asante drew first blood in the 33rd minute after being assisted by Brian Mzee before Zakayo added the second courtesy of Elvis Rupia’s assist.

Mark Shaban pulled one back for the mailmen in the 71st minute but it proved to be a mere consolation as they suffered their fourth loss in seven matches.

With the win, Anthony Akhulia’s side have jumped to third on the log with 12 points, one point behind leaders KCB who face Kakamega Homeboyz at the Bukhungu Stadium in a 3 pm kickoff.

Defending champions Gor Mahia – who are not in action this weekend – sit second with 13 points but with an inferior head-to-head record with Robert Matano’s charges.

More to follow…