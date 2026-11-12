Kenya opens upgraded counterterrorism centre to boost intelligence sharing

NAIROBI,Kenya Nov 12 -Kenya has stepped up efforts to prevent terrorist attacks through enhanced intelligence gathering, inter-agency cooperation and investment in modern security technology, with the government crediting the measures for a significant decline in terror incidents.

The government says improved coordination among security agencies, alongside stronger regional and international partnerships, has enabled authorities to identify and dismantle terrorist networks before they execute attacks.

However, security officials have warned that the threat of terrorism remains a concern, requiring continued investment in intelligence capabilities and innovative approaches to dealing with emerging security challenges.

The renewed efforts were highlighted on Thursday following the official opening of the upgraded Joint Counterterrorism Analysis Centre (JCTAC) at the Fusion Centre in Nairobi.

The opening was presided over by a senior government official, who said the revamped facility would strengthen intelligence coordination and information sharing among national security institutions.

The centre brings together intelligence and security capabilities to support the analysis of information, identify potential threats and facilitate timely interventions before suspected terrorist activities escalate into attacks.

Established in 2015, JCTAC has played a key role in Kenya’s counterterrorism architecture by providing a platform for analysing actionable intelligence and supporting efforts to disrupt terrorist networks.

The event was attended by National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director-General Noordin Haji and Deputy Inspector-General of the Administration Police Service Gilbert Masengeli, alongside other senior government officials.

The upgrade comes as Kenya continues to strengthen its security framework against threats posed by extremist groups, particularly al-Shabaab, which has carried out attacks in Kenya and across the wider East African region.

Kenya’s counterterrorism strategy has increasingly relied on cooperation between intelligence agencies, the police, the military and other government institutions, moving away from isolated operations towards coordinated intelligence-led interventions.

The approach is anchored in the country’s broader counterterrorism framework, which seeks to prevent, detect, deter and disrupt terrorist activities through intelligence sharing, joint operations and cooperation with international partners.

Under the Prevention of Terrorism Act, the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) is mandated to coordinate national efforts against terrorism, including intelligence analysis, capacity building and strategies to counter radicalisation and violent extremism.

The government has also emphasised the importance of working with communities and other stakeholders to address the factors that make individuals vulnerable to extremist recruitment.

Despite the progress, authorities acknowledge that terrorist organisations continue to adapt their tactics, making it necessary for security agencies to strengthen their preparedness and maintain vigilance.

The upgraded JCTAC is expected to reinforce these efforts by improving the capacity of security institutions to process intelligence, coordinate responses and identify threats before they materialise.