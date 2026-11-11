Kenya Met: Rain expected in all 47 counties as temperatures hit 35°C

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 11 – The Kenya Meteorological Department has forecast widespread rainfall across the country between November 10 and 16, with several counties expected to experience afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

In its seven-day weather outlook, the department said rainfall was expected in parts of all 47 counties, warning residents to prepare for changing weather conditions during the week.

Counties likely to receive rainfall include Nairobi, Kiambu, Murang’a, Nyeri, Meru, Embu, Kirinyaga, Nakuru, Kisumu, Kakamega, Bungoma, Busia, Kisii, Homa Bay, Mombasa, Kilifi, Kwale, Garissa, Wajir, Turkana and Marsabit, among others.

Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are expected in parts of Baringo, Bomet, Bungoma, Busia, Elgeyo Marakwet, Homa Bay, Kakamega, Kericho, Kisii, Kisumu, Migori, Nakuru, Nandi, Narok, Nyamira, Siaya, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Vihiga and West Pokot.

Other counties expected to experience afternoon showers include Embu, Garissa, Kajiado, Kiambu, Kilifi, Kirinyaga, Kitui, Kwale, Laikipia, Lamu, Machakos, Makueni, Mandera, Marsabit, Meru, Mombasa, Murang’a, Nairobi, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Isiolo, Taita Taveta, Samburu, Tana River, Tharaka-Nithi and Wajir.

The department also forecast morning showers in parts of the Coast region, particularly Kwale, Mombasa, Kilifi, Tana River and Lamu counties.

Morning rainfall is also likely in parts of Embu, Kajiado, Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Laikipia, Machakos, Mandera, Meru, Murang’a, Nairobi, Nyandarua, Nyeri and Tharaka-Nithi, as well as several counties in western Kenya and the Lake Victoria basin.

Night-time showers are expected in parts of Busia, Embu, Homa Bay, Kajiado, Kakamega, Kiambu, Kilifi, Kirinyaga, Kisumu, Kwale, Laikipia, Lamu, Machakos, Mandera, Marsabit, Meru, Migori, Mombasa, Murang’a, Nairobi, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Siaya, Tana River, Tharaka-Nithi, Vihiga and Wajir.

Despite the anticipated rainfall, some areas are expected to experience hot daytime conditions, with maximum average temperatures exceeding 35 degrees Celsius.

The affected areas include parts of Garissa, Wajir, Tana River, Lamu, Kilifi, Isiolo, Marsabit, Samburu and Turkana counties.

The forecast also points to cold nights in some highland areas, where minimum average temperatures are expected to fall below 10 degrees Celsius.

These conditions are likely in parts of Meru, Nyeri, Nyandarua and Nakuru counties.

The department said sunny intervals would occur during the mornings in parts of Baringo, Bomet, Bungoma, Elgeyo Marakwet, Kakamega, Kericho, Nakuru, Nandi, Narok, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Vihiga, Kitui, Taita Taveta, Samburu, Garissa, Marsabit, Isiolo and West Pokot.

Residents across the country are advised to remain alert to changing weather conditions, particularly in areas expected to experience thunderstorms and heavy downpours.