Kenya Lionesses lose to bitter rivals Uganda at Africa Women’s 7s

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 8, 2026 – The national women’s rugby 7s team suffered a heartbreaking 19-14 loss to Uganda in the semi-finals of the Africa Women’s 7s at the RFUEA Grounds on Sunday afternoon.

The Kenya Lionesses had done well to recover from a 12-0 deficit to take a 14-12 lead but then capitulated with the last move of the match to allow Peace Likuru score a last-gasp try for the next-door neighbours.

Grace Nabagala had put the Lady Cranes in the lead with 35 seconds on the board, before Likuru made it 12-0 a minute-and-a-half later.

Freshia Oduor’s piercing run down the right flank to touch down on the white chalk earned respite for Lionesses, Sinaida Mokaya converting for a 12-7 scoreline at halftime.

The game resumed at a frenetic pace as it had began in the first half but a moment of magic from Mokaya turned the game on its head.

With pressure mounting in their 22, Mokaya’s long kick up the field earned Lionesses some much-needed territory.

A resultant scrum in the Ugandan 22 and Mokaya emerged with the ball, laying it on for Janet Okello for the second try of the game before the former’s successful conversion.

With the hooter already sounded, the Lionesses seemed locked on for the final but one last move for the Ugandans proved to be a dagger in the hearts of the home fans as Likuru quickly restarted in the Kenyan 22 to barge her way across the white chalk.

The home team will now have to be content with a third-place playoff encounter against Zimbabwe, who were beaten 22-10 by Tunisia in the other semi-final.