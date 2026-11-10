Kenya joins 79 countries in global children and climate declaration

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 10 — Kenya has become the 80th country to sign the Intergovernmental Declaration on Children, Youth and Climate Action, committing to place the rights, needs and voices of children and young people at the centre of its climate response.

The declaration was signed on November 5 by Environment, Climate Change and Forestry Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa on behalf of the Government, in the presence of UNICEF Representative to Kenya Shaheen Nilofer.

The commitment comes as about 12 million of Kenya’s 24.6 million children face moderate to very high risks from climate change and disasters, according to figures cited in the press release.

Of these, 2.4 million live in seven counties classified as highly vulnerable to climate change. Climate Action Press Release

The declaration highlights the impact of climate-related disasters, including floods and droughts, on children’s access to safe water, sanitation, healthcare, nutrition and education. It also points to heightened risks faced by girls and children with disabilities.

“Children bear the brunt of climate change through disrupted education, threats to their health and nutrition, displacement, and reduced access to safe water and other child-critical services,” Nilofer said.

She said Kenya’s signing affirmed that children’s rights, needs and voices must be central to climate policy, financing and action. Climate Action Press Release

The declaration, launched in 2019 at the UN climate conference COP25, calls on governments to incorporate children’s rights and protection from climate change into national policies, plans and investments.

Signatory countries also commit to ensuring children and young people participate meaningfully in climate decision-making. Climate Action Press Release

Kenya’s commitment builds on existing policy frameworks, including the National Climate Change Action Plan 2023–2027, which identifies children and youth as a priority area, and the country’s Nationally Determined Contribution under the Paris Agreement.

The Government says it will implement the declaration through existing climate policies, improved planning and investment. Progress will be assessed using child-focused climate-risk evidence and indicators tracking the resilience of essential services, climate financing directed towards those services and young people’s participation in policy processes.

Barasa said Kenya would invest in climate-resilient essential services, mobilise accessible and inclusive climate finance and strengthen vulnerable communities.

“We recognize children and young people not merely as beneficiaries, but as active partners in shaping climate solutions and building a just, inclusive and climate-resilient future for all,” she said.

The signing comes ahead of COP31, scheduled to take place in Antalya, Türkiye, from November 9 to 20, 2026.

Kenya says it will use the conference to push for children’s rights, needs and voices to be prioritised in global climate policy, funding and action.