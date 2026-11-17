NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 17 – Kenya is poised to unlock new investment opportunities in digital services and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) following the conclusion of data protection adequacy negotiations with the European Union.

The proposed mutual adequacy arrangement is expected to facilitate the secure movement of personal data between Kenya and the EU, opening up opportunities for businesses operating across the two markets.

European Commissioner for Democracy, Justice, the Rule of Law and Consumer Protection Michael McGrath and Kenya’s Data Commissioner Immaculate Kassait welcomed the conclusion of negotiations during a meeting to review progress towards the arrangement.

The negotiations, which began in 2024, were conducted between the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Democracy, Justice, the Rule of Law and Consumer Protection and Kenya’s Office of the Data Protection Commissioner.

The two sides acknowledged growing alignment between their respective data protection frameworks, setting the stage for the adoption of formal adequacy decisions by both jurisdictions.

Beyond facilitating cross-border data transfers, the arrangement is expected to improve access to data for research and support the expansion of Kenya’s digital services exports.

It is also expected to complement the EU-Kenya Economic Partnership Agreement by strengthening the business environment and creating additional opportunities for investment and trade.

If adopted, Kenya would become the first African country to establish a mutual data adequacy arrangement with the European Union.